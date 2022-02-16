TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 627,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,860,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 45.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 617.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 121,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

