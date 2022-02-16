Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.49. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $337.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

