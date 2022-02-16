Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 1,459,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.