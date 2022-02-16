TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.55-$5.20 EPS.

TNET traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. 12,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

