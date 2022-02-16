Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.89

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.89 and last traded at C$38.23, with a volume of 756105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.94.

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.66.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

