Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Purchases $94,860.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TBK opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

