Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Purchases $94,860.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TBK opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
