Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce sales of $859.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Tronox stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.