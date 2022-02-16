Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Tronox worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

