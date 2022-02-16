Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. Tronox also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,427. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

