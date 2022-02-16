Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.59 EPS.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.29.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

