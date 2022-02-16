Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NLS opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

