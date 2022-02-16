Truist Financial Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

WH opened at $90.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.