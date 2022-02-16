Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $193.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.28 million and the lowest is $191.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $142.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

TRUP opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

