TrustSwap Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $77.76 million and $838,915.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105726 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

