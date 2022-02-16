Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of ($1.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 89,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,540. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

