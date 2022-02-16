Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 339,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tuniu by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 10,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,968. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.