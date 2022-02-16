Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.93 million, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 2.83.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
