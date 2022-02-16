TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 91.74 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.74. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 90.60 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.46).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.