Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $206,446.33 and approximately $3,921.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.