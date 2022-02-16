Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $93.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

