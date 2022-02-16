UBS Group Cuts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $295.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $228.84 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $198.24 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $3,774,301 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Masimo by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Masimo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

