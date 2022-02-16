UBS Group Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Neutral

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Progressive stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

