UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 1,025,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,681.0 days.

UCBJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.