Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after buying an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $151.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

