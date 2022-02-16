Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $38.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

UNPRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

