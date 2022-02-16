Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $889.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.