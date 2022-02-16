UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.70 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.70 billion and approximately $8.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00013565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00289267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

