UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 180 ($2.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a 12-month low of GBX 139.42 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £160.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($397,097.59).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.