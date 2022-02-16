UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 180 ($2.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a 12-month low of GBX 139.42 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £160.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($397,097.59).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

