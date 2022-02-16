Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.91. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2,580 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $710.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

