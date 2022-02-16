USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USNA opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

