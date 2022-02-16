VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) announced a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EGY opened at GBX 380 ($5.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.71 ($5.25).

EGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 380 ($5.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 345 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

