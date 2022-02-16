Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

VMI stock opened at $223.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

