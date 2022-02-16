VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Shares Down 0.7%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.45. 17,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBTF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000.

