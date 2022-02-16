Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Boosted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

