Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. 60,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,979. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.