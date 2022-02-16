Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

VFH opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

