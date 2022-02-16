Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $527,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $411.91. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

