Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.93

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 11812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

