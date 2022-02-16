Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.93

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 11812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
