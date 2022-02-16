Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Wit LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wit LLC owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $395,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. 40,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

