Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.94% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $789,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.