Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.95 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $936.54 million, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $6,744,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

