Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,791 shares of company stock worth $6,657,968. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.06. 9,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

