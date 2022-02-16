Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.98. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92.
Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)
