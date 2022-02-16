Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $31.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of VRNOF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

