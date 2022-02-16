Veris Residential (VRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Veris Residential to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRE stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.