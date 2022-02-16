Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 138,668 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,668 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,117 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $7,975,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 102,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

