Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 51,758 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 667.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 253,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,613. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.