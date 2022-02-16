Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHRS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36. GH Research PLC has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHRS. boosted their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

