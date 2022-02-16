Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 2,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 884,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.