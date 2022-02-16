Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 2,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 884,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

