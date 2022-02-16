Vestcor Inc Acquires 10,168 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.72. 14,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,797. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.13 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

